The teenager who was killed on the M5 after exiting a police vehicle had been diagnosed with autism as her grieving mother pays tribute to the ‘beautiful girl’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamzin Hall, 17, from Wellington, exited a stationary police vehicle on the northbound side of the motorway, near junction 25 (Taunton) at about 11pm on Monday 11 November. She subsequently died in a collision with a vehicle travelling southbound moments later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of what happened last week, following a mandatory referral by Avon and Somerset Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Hall, Tamzin’s mother, described her eldest daughter as her ‘best friend’ and said her family were ‘devastated’. Amy said: “Tamzin was the kindest, caring, loving, loyal girl ever. She was the most honest person I’ve ever known; she was very special to me. She had a great sense of humour, and we had many laughs together.

“She was my shadow from the moment she opened her eyes in the morning until she went to sleep at night. She was such an intelligent young girl and had such interesting perceptions on things in life.”

Tamzin Hall, 17 and from Wellington, exited a stationary police vehicle on the northbound side of motorway, near junction 25 (Taunton) at about 11pm on Monday 11 November. | Getty Images

She said Tamzin was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder who was “unique and saw the world in such a different way”. She added: “Tamzin was my absolute everything and I can’t believe she isn’t here anymore. She was my world.

“She put her all into absolutely everything. She loved helping out as a young child, if you set her a task, she would put her all into it and want it just right. She was always so thoughtful and would put others before herself. She loved the simple things in life, talking and her family. Plus, she absolutely loved chocolate – she was chocolate mad!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy continued: “Tamzin was such a wonderful daughter. She was a beautiful person. My life will never be the same but I’m using my strength for my other children, Tamzin’s siblings.

“She was only 17 but she has taught me a lot and I can use that memory and hold on to that. I will never ever get over it, she was taken far too young.”