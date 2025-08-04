Two 17-year-olds have been detained after torturing and killing two kittens in what a judge described as “the most awful offences against animals” ever seen in her court.

The teenagers, a boy and a girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court after pleading guilty to charges of animal cruelty and possession of knives.

The kittens, found mutilated near Ickenham Road in Ruislip on May 3, were discovered with ropes attached to them. One was hanging from a red rope, “completely ripped open and with its eyes bulging out,” while the other was on the ground with flesh and fur partially burned, the court heard. Knives, blowtorches, and scissors were recovered from the scene.

The boy was sentenced to a 12-month detention and training order, while the girl received a nine-month order. The boy showed no emotion as he stood in court to receive his sentence.

Judge Hina Rai described the teenagers' actions as “extensively planned,” noting that the boy had sourced the kittens and purchased the tools used in the attack. “You said sorry in your interview but reports also show that you struggle to show empathy and realise that the kittens would suffer,” she said. “It seems you chose the kittens because they have emotion and you would have power over them.”

The court was told that the boy kept notes on his phone expressing a desire to kill a human. “I really wanted to murder someone. Every day I was researching how to get away with murder. I have come close. I have killed cats to reduce my urges. I have skinned, strangled and stabbed cats,” one note read. He had also viewed content online related to satanic cat sacrifices and human beheadings.

The girl had posted online seeking to buy kittens under the pretence of preventing them from being lonely. Judge Rai said: “It was clearly premediated and there was evidence you may have been the instigator and more willing to cause the kittens suffering for attention from the mental health agencies.” She added that the girl “had the potential for a bright future which makes this case shocking and extremely concerning.”

The girl admitted she had been “cold and cruel” in her actions but had initially distanced herself from responsibility. A psychological assessment found she has a borderline personality disorder, and she had downloaded images of mutilated kittens in the months leading up to the killing.

Prosecutor Valerie Benjamin told the court: “This was not spur of the moment... (it) involved planning in finding the animals, taking them to a public place and killing them in such a sadistic manner.” She also noted the boy’s stated desire to murder a homeless person and to “get away with murder.”

Both teenagers were banned for life from owning or being in charge of animals and were each ordered to pay a £41 victim surcharge. The girl’s pet rabbit was also ordered to be removed from her care. Neither had any prior convictions.

Stephen Hancock, senior crown prosecutor for CPS London North, described the case as “an unimaginable act of cruelty on two defenceless animals which caused immense shock across our community.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said the organisation was “deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific and completely unnecessary attack”, saying: “We are troubled by the impact this is having on how animals are valued by society.”