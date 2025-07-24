A woman has been arrested and charged for abusing several pets at pet grooming business Classy Critters Pet Resort & Spa.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 23, charged 28-year-old Kirsten Taylor, with felony animal abuse after they allegedly received videos of her abusing dogs at Classy Critters, a pet grooming business. Officials said that they were contacted by the Iredell County Animal Services regarding animal cruelty on Monday, July 21, and due to the severity of it the sheriff’s office started an investigation.

Sherriff Darren Campbell said that on Friday, July 18, animal services received reports and video from a co-worker at Classy Critters. In the video it shows Taylor repeatedly striking and mishandling dogs during grooming.

Officials were able to confirm that the dogs belonged to clients who brought their pets in for grooming. Deputies said that they reviewed the video and other evidence and discovered that at least four other dogs were treated in the same aggressive behavior.

Taylor has been charged with four counts of felony animal abuse. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

A petition has been launched to shut down the business. It now has over 10,000 signature. The petition says: “It pains me to see places like Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa, located in Mooresville North Carolina, operate amidst of alleged animal abuse and neglect with seeming impunity. This must not continue. In our quest for safe and loving environments for our pets, we must scrutinize those we entrust with their care.

“I implore every pet lover and responsible animal advocate to stand up against this cruelty. Such establishments should never have the privilege of being responsible for our beloved animals. By signing this petition, you join in calling upon the local authorities and relevant animal welfare organizations in North Carolina to promptly act and shut down Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa.”

The aggressive groomer was caught on camera at Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa in Mooresville, North Carolina. One video captures her picking up and slamming a dog onto the table. Another video shows her hitting another dog.

In total, all three videos have been viewed over one million times on Facebook, sparking outrage over the employee and the business. One user said: “Watching made me so angry. How dare she do that to those poor animals.”