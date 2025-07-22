Videos have gone viral online showing a dog groomer at Classy Critters Pet Resort & Spa “abusing” dogs.

The aggressive groomer was caught on camera at Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa in Mooresville, North Carolina. One video captures her picking up and slamming a dog onto the table. Another video shows her hitting another dog.

In total, all three videos have been viewed over one million times on Facebook, sparking outrage over the employee and the business. One user said: “Watching made me so angry. How dare she do that to those poor animals.”

Another added: “This is sickening to watch”. A Change.org petition now has more than 1,000 signatures calling for Classy Critters to be shut down.

The petition says: “I've always advocated for the safety and well-being of our beloved pets as we have to be their voice. It pains me to see places like Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa, located in Mooresville North Carolina, operate amidst of alleged animal abuse and neglect with seeming impunity. This must not continue.”

A user posted the videos on Facebook claiming “her sister witnessed the crime done”. She said: ”My Sister was working at Classy Critters Pet Resort & Spa LLC. My sister witnessed a crime done, so she verbally told the owner Pam multiple times and nothing was done. So my sister decided to record this, and show Pam for proof.”

An employee told WCCB News @ Ten anchor Gary Brode that the owner was not at the business. The owner then posted a statement to Facebook a day after the videos went viral. In it, she said that “the behavior is totally unacceptable,” and the employee no longer works at the business.

She added: “I hope that the actions of one bad egg does (sic) not reflect on Classy Critters and the entire staff.” The name of the employee caught on camera has not been released.

An animal shelter is now investigating. Iredell County Animal Services posted on Facebook last night (Monday 21 July): “Iredell County Animal Services is aware of the allegations circulating on social media involving Classy Critters Pet Resort & Spa LLC. We take these matters seriously and have opened an active investigation.

“If you have firsthand information related to this incident, please contact Iredell County Emergency Communications (ECOM) at 704-878-5335 and ask to speak with Lead Investigator Goforth.”