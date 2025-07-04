A violent thug who was caught on CCTV kicking a little dog in the head in front of its owner has been jailed.

The thug who kicked a dog in the head in front of its horrified owner has been jailed. Out for a walk in June last year, they had just passed the home of Tayler Thompson when he came after them and attacked the little pet.

The shocking incident in Kitts Green, Birmingham was caught on CCTV. Footage shows a car horn can blasting from a driveway as the dog paused outside one property followed by Thompson shouting: "Move your f**king dog."

The 28-year-old then got out of the car and, after verbally abusing the woman, kicked the dog so violently it swung around on its lead, loudly crying out in pain. Thompson then got back into his car and drove off, leaving the distressed owner and her dog in the street.

Tayler Thompson kicked a dog in the head after it had walked past his house | West Midlands Police / SWNS

After being identified by the police, Thompson was arrested. While in custody, he verbally and racially abused officers. He was charged and subsequently pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, possession of class B drugs and two counts of racial harassment.

A separate investigation saw Thompson later charged with strangling a woman in Birmingham, to which he also pleaded guilty. He was jailed for a total of three years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (July 2).