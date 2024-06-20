Police investigate after man caught on CCTV kicking tiny dog with its owner - leaving it screaming in pain
Warning: Story and video contain content that may be distressing.
The incident, which the force confirmed took place in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning (17 June), was caught on CCTV, with the video causing distress and outrage on social media. It showed a woman walking a little dog along the street, passing a red car in a driveway.
The pair paused once they were past the driveway, before a car horn could be heard blaring out and a man shouted: “Move your f**king dog.” Although neither the dog walker or her pet were blocking the vehicle a man got out and the two started talking, but the video didn’t pick up most of what was said.
He suddenly walked towards them, kicking the dog with an audible thud. The animal went flying into the air and twisted around on its leash, crying out in pain. It continued crying as the women checked it over, while the man returned to his car and abruptly drove off.
The footage was obtained by the Birmz is Grime blog. One onlooker, who wished to remain anonymous, told SWNS they “felt sick” watching it. “I don't know exactly what went on or what was said between them both but it seemed like he was just upset the dog was in the way of him driving off.
“But you can clearly see the woman wasn't blocking his driveway so why he has decided to boot a defenceless little dog in the head is beyond me,” they continued. “It's just disgusting behaviour, all because this dog was supposedly in the way of his house, and I hope he is found quickly and prosecuted.”
A West Midlands Police spokesman said they were investigating incident. “We're carrying out enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area,” he added.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the force, quoting ‘log 618 of 17 June’.