A man who navigated his boat dangerously and launched a foul-mouthed tirade at young rowers during a regatta on the River Thames has been fined £4,335 after being found guilty of multiple offences.

Scott Keen, 48, from Morden, South London, was charged with obstructing a boat race, endangering the safety of others, failing to comply with a harbour master’s notice, and operating an unregistered vessel. He was sentenced in his absence at Staines Magistrates’ Court on January 28, 2025.

The incident took place in July 2024 during the Kingston Amateur Regatta, an event that has been held annually since 1852. Keen, steering his unregistered cruiser, Barney McGrew, ignored warnings from an umpire and entered a closed-off section of the river, forcing rowers to take last-minute evasive action to avoid a collision.

The court heard that Keen’s boat caught the anchor rope of a race stake boat, bringing him to a stop. He then shouted at event participants, yelling: “You don’t own the f***ing water!”**

The shocking incident was captured on video by an eyewitness and later used as evidence by the Environment Agency, which conducted a detailed investigation.

Keen failed to attend court after being summoned. He was fined the maximum penalty of £1,000 for interfering with the race and navigating his boat recklessly. Additional fines, compensation, and legal costs brought the total amount to £4,334.54.

Magistrates said the incident was “shocking in its totality”, highlighting the clear criminality and risk to public safety, including young rowers competing in the regatta.

Following the ruling, Maria Herlihy, operations manager at the Environment Agency and harbour master of the Thames, condemned Keen’s reckless actions, saying: “This incident was a disgrace. Keen showed no regard for the safety of other river users and could easily have caused a tragedy. Quite frankly, it was no surprise to discover that his boat was unregistered, and we are happy with the court result.

“We hope that this serves as a clear warning to all – anti-social and dangerous behaviour on our rivers will not be tolerated, and we will take robust action to deal with those who disregard the rules and regulations for boating on the River Thames.”

Keen was one of two boaters fined in separate cases on the same day for failing to register their vessels. Paul Campbell, from West Molesey, was also found guilty in his absence and ordered to pay £2,024.24 in fines and costs for operating an unregistered boat.

The Environment Agency has been cracking down on unregistered vessels, with a total of 40 boaters fined over £55,000 last year. Boat owners are given multiple opportunities to register, but once a summons is issued, court proceedings will not be stopped, even if the owner subsequently pays the fee.

Boat registration fees, similar to road tax for vehicles, allow the Environment Agency to manage and maintain over 600 miles of inland waterways across England, ensuring they remain safe and accessible for thousands of river users.

Owners looking to register their boats can do so by calling 03708 506 506 or visiting GOV.UK for application forms.