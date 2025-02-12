Thames Water: UK water firm faces new investigation by Ofwat over late delivery of environmental schemes

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

12th Feb 2025, 8:04am
Thames Water is being investigated by the industry regulator Ofwat over late delivery of environmental improvement schemes.

Ofwat said the enforcement case against the company aimed to determine whether it had breached its legal obligations. The watchdog said that Thames itself had been in contact to alert it and the Environment Agency that it will be unlikely to deliver more than 100 of 812 improvements it had promised by a 31 March deadline.

The schemes fall under the Water Industry National Environmental Programme (WINEP) during the current 2020-2025 pricing period. That ends at the end of March when Thames customers then face an increase to their water bills over the next five years from April to pay for further infrastructure improvements. Thames Water's 16 million customers face a 31% hike to £639 - a rise of £151.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynn Parker, Ofwat's senior director for enforcement, said: "Customers have paid for Thames Water to carry out these essential environmental schemes. We take any indication that water companies are not meeting their legal obligations very seriously.

Thames Water is being investigated by the industry regulator Ofwat over late delivery of environmental improvement schemes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Thames Water is being investigated by the industry regulator Ofwat over late delivery of environmental improvement schemes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Therefore, we have launched an investigation to understand whether the delayed delivery of environmental schemes means that Thames Water has breached its obligations. If we find reason to act, we will use our full range of powers to hold Thames to account for any failures and will require them to put things right."

The regulator ultimately has the power to fine the relevant part of the business up to 10% of its annual turnover. Thames Water was fined £18m in December for breaking shareholder payout rules. It was also slapped with a £104m bill last summer for sewage failings.

It comes as Thames Water is currently fighting to secure its financial future amid a £19bn debt pile. It has previously warned it will run out of money next month, raising the prospect of the utility entering a special administration regime, unless new financing and new equity is secured.

Related topics:Thames WaterEnvironment Agency
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice