Residents in Croydon and Camden have been left with no water this morning (Monday 7 July) adding more woes to debt-riddled Thames Water.

On its website Thames Water says it is “dealing with an unexpected issue with Croyden boosters, which have had issues due to large burst in Mitcham Common.” The water firm adds: “Sorry that your tap water isn’t flowing properly at the moment because of this.

“We’re working hard on site to isolate the broken pipe and returning the water supply to the area. We've also got water tankers in the area to push water into the pipe network and get your taps flowing again.

“If we’re unable to return water to all our customers within 12 hours of first being aware of the supply interruption, we’ll arrange for an alternative as soon as we can. This may include opening a support station to hand out free bottled water.”

Thames Water said it is also dealing with “two burst pipes at Plender street, nw1”. Plender Street is located in Camden Town.

The water firm adds: “Sorry that your tap water isn’t flowing properly at the moment because of this. We’ve found a solution to fix the first burst pipe, but it’s a tricky process that may take some time. We are also working on the second burst.

“To keep the public and our team safe, we’ve arranged equipment to help manage the traffic while we work in the road. Sorry for the impact this may have on traffic in the area, and any delays to your journey.”

It comes after the environment secretary, Steve Reed, has said the government is stepping up preparations for temporary nationalisation of Thames Water. One person close to the situation said they believed it was “50/50” whether the government imposed a special administration regime (SAR), essentially a temporary nationalisation.

The SAR could wipe out much of Thames’s £20bn in debts, although the company will still need billions of pounds of investment to upgrade creaking infrastructure. There are about 100 creditors who are in line to take over the ownership of Thames Water. They include big institutional investors such as Aberdeen, BlackRock, Invesco and M&G, and US hedge funds such as Elliott Investment Management and Silver Point Capital.