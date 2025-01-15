Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meryl Williams, who won the first series of the Traitors, has revealed that she was forced to lock herself in a train toilet after being confronted by a group of abusive teenagers.

Meryl revealed the sickening incident in a video on her TikTok, which she often uses to discuss her experience with achondroplasia. This is a common form of dwarfism.

Filmed as she hid from the group inside the train toilet, she told her followers: “Living with this condition is something that you can’t hide. People see you straight away; they notice you straight away, you’re just an easy target.

Traitors winner Meryl Williams has revealed in a TikTok video that she was forced to lock herself in a train toilet to escape a group of abusive teens who made fun of her dwarfism. | Joe Maher/Getty Images for NOW

“I got on the train, they sat opposite me because I’m sitting on the seats with tables, and so far they’ve said that I need a stepladder to get on the train, I’m a midget, they’ve watched dwarf throwing, they’ve taken videos of me, they’ve taken photos of me, they said I’ve got sausage fingers, and they’ve laughed at me.”

Meryl added that the group of teens went on to “stick their tongue out” and laugh in her face before adding that those sat nearby who had witnessed the incident did not intervene. She revealed that in order to escape the abuse, she locked herself in the toilet on the carriage.

Meryl said: “So I thought, I know they’re getting off at Durham, and they got on at Newcastle, so if you know these people, let me know, four teenagers… so I’m gonna wait in the toilet until the Durham stop, then I’ll go out.”

Stating that the encounter had left her feeling “really f***ing s**t”, she added: “If you ever see someone that’s different or with a disability, just please be kinder to them.

“I never used to travel to London on my own; I used to only ever drive for this exact reason: because I felt safe in my car, I was protected, no one could see me, no one could laugh at me, no one could make fun of me… And I’ve recently got the confidence to start going on the train.”

Meryl shot to fame after she won a share of The Traitors prize money alongside Hannah Byczkowski and Aaron Evans in the first series of the hit BBC show. The trio successfully sniffed out remaining traitor Wilf in the tense finale, going on to share the £101,050 prize pot.

Fans sent messages of support to Meryl in the comments under her video explaining the situation. One said: “I’m so sorry this happened to you, and even more sorry that no one had the courage to speak out against it and support you.”

Another added: “I can understand how you must be feeling, I’ve had people take the mick out of me for being small and different my whole life! I am so sorry you went through this!”