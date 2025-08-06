The state pension gender gap has almost closed, with newly retired women now receiving just £1.80 less per week on average than men, according to new figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024, the average pension received by newly retired men was £209.95 per week, compared to £208.15 for women. meaning women are now getting 99.1% of what men receive.

According to the DWP, “the amounts for men and women are on course to be equal very shortly.”

The data, released in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by former Liberal Democrat pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, reflects what’s known as “inflows to the new state pension,” which was introduced in 2016 to simplify the system and gradually phase out the older pension rules.

Under the old system, women were often disadvantaged due to career breaks and caring responsibilities. But the FOI response noted: “Women on the new state pension are receiving over £18 more per week than those on the pre-2016 system. That is around 98% of the amount received by men (the average for women under the pre-2016 system is 86%).”

Sir Steve, now a partner at consultants Lane Clark & Peacock, said: “I am delighted to see that when it comes to the state pension, the battle against the gender pension gap is nearly won for those retiring today. When there is so much negative news about gaps between men and women when it comes to pensions, these figures show that things can be changed provided that there is the political will to do so.

“There are however far too many women who have already retired who are living on reduced pensions and I will continue to campaign for them to be treated fairly, including by rooting out all of the errors which have led to so many being underpaid for so long.”

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Despite this progress, much more needs to be done to close the gender pension gap more widely. We need wider reform to address the reasons why women have to leave the workplace or have gaps in their pension saving by making sure they are able to access good quality and affordable childcare as well as more flexibility in the workplace.”

How to check your own state pension forecast

The UK government offers a free online tool to check your state pension forecast, including how much you could get, when you can get it, and whether you can increase it—for example, by paying to fill any gaps in your National Insurance record.

You’ll need to sign in to access the service at the Gov website. If you don’t have login details, you can create them, and may need to provide ID like a passport or driving licence for verification.

However, you cannot use the service if you’ve already started claiming your state pension or have deferred claiming it. The government also warns that the results may change in future depending on state pension age reviews, so users should regularly check for updates.