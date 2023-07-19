Police Scotland confirmed that demonstration had been held by climate campaigners at oil sites in Grangemouth and Clydebank

Campaigner from climate action group This Is Rigged blocked operations at two Scottish oil sites. (Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Climate protesters have blockaded two Scottish oil sites in an attempt to "shut down the Scottish oil industry".

Members of the This Is Rigged campaign group targeted the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, Fife while others gathered at the Nustar Clydebank oil terminal in West Dunbartonshire. Those taking part in the action claim to have been successful in stopping tankers from leaving the sites.

Protesters were seen sitting on pipes and on top of one tanker, as well as holding demonstrations at the gates of the oil sites.

The climate campaign group posted about the action on social media, telling their Twitter followers: “Grangemouth supplies 90% of Scotland’s oil. We have stopped oil leaving this site, as well as Nustar Terminal in Clydebank. We have no plans to stop.

“Groups of people are currently occupying pipework and a fuel silo and blockading terminal gates, while another group has immobilised a car park full of tankers at the Grangemouth facility. No fuel can leave the sites while they are occupied.

“The action is the first in a sustained series of actions, in which the group has vowed to shut down the Scottish oil industry.”

Demonstrators block oil sites by sitting on oil tankers. (Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Chemicals company Ineos confirmed that staff at the site were cooperating with a Police Scotland operation while protesters were demonstrating. The company added that the "manufacturing operations remain unaffected and, to prioritise the safety of all involved, we have temporarily closed the terminal to all traffic."

A spokesperson for Ineos also said that the company had "made significant progress" in "addressing the climate challenges that lie ahead". They added that the company, which is the fourth largest chemical company in the world, had reduced its emissions by "more than 40% since acquiring the site in 2005 and we have a robust road map in place that will deliver on our commitments to be a net-zero manufacturer by 2045.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of protesters at the Road Tanker Terminal at the Ineos site in Grangemouth. There is also a small group gathered at the oil terminal at Rothsay Dock, Clydebank. Officers are in attendance.”

Who are This Is Rigged?

This Is Rigged is a campaign group specifically targeting the Scottish Government's response to the climate emergency. The group's demands are to push for the Scottish Government to "oppose all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland", as well as creating a "clear and fully funded transition for oil and gas workers".

Campaigners from the climate action group have pledged to "shut down the oil and gas industry" with actions such as those seen in Grangemouth and Clydebank until these demands are met.

Commenting on the action today, a spokesperson for the group said that the Scottish Government should be focusing on these demands “instead of assisting billionaires like Jim Ratcliffe”. Ratcliffe is the owner of Ineos and believed to have a personal net worth around $22billion.