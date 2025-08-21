A Nigerian migrant squared up to a judge while in court accused of sexually assaulting two women when he was staying in a taxpayer-funded hotel.

Olusola Kamson, 31, groped two women on separate occasions in Islington, north London on August 7 and August 12, Highbury Magistrates' Court heard. The court was told that the 31-year-old had been staying at the Thistle City Barbican Hotel at the time of the alleged assaults.

The defendant appeared in court wearing a grey prison tracksuit and was accompanied by three prison guards. Avnita Bhudia, defending, said: "I have spoken to the doctor, and Mr Kamson was seen by the mental health team in court, assessed under the Mental Health Act.

"He will have to be sectioned and sent to a hospital at a later date." This prompted the accused to yell: "What about an A&E department? I have never signed anything with her. I don't know who she is."

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Photo: Geograph | Geograph

Magistrate Gerry Teague told the 31-year-old to stand up, before informing him that they did "not have enough information to deal" with his case. Mr Kamson - who fled his country - demanded to speak to the Nigerian embassy before again claiming that Ms Bhudia was not his defence counsel.

The Nigerian national then proceeded to square up to Mr Teague and put his head on the glass panel. He screamed: "Give me an opportunity to speak. I have never seen the lawyer in my life. Why is she representing me?".

Thistle Barbican Hotel. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Before the defendant was hauled off to the cells, he told the magistrate: "Just watch." He appeared at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a plea hearing, however his case was adjourned once more and no pleas were entered by him or his counsel.

The Nigerian will appear at the court once again on September 9 for a plea hearing. The Thistle City Barbican Hotel, where Mr Kamson was being housed, was the site of an anti-migrant hotel protest earlier this month.