A delivery driver has been found dead in his vehicle in the car park of a popular theme park. Emergency services were called to Thorpe Park, in Chertsey, following the discovery at 10.55am on Tuesday (January 30).

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead in his vehicle at the scene. According to reports, he is believed to be a delivery driver for Amazon.

A spokesperson for Amazon UK told SurreyLive: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident. We're working with our delivery service provider and the police as they investigate."