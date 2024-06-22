Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The parents of a three year old girl who died after hospital missed red flag symptoms say they are pursuing a case of medical negligence following the conclusion of a three-day inquest.

The inquest into the death of Ryleigh Hillcoat Bee at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in November 2021 has found that her death was caused by complications from a rare illness, rhabdomyolysis.

Alan Wilson, the coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, noted in a narrative conclusion that the hospital had missed opportunities to scrutinise Ryleigh’s lack of mobility before discharging her three months before her death. He noted that this could have led to more awareness that her deteriorating physical state could be associated with a neuromuscular problem.

Ryleigh was admitted into Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where she had been born three years earlier, on the August 9 2021. She was lethargic and floppy. Her blood tests returned highly abnormal readings. She also displayed other red flag symptoms including profound weakness in her limbs and dark coloured urine. She was discharged just five days later with no further investigations and no treatment advice provided to her parents.

Ryleigh Hillcoat Bee died aged just three in November 2021 | Third party

Ryleigh’s parents 40 year old Andrew Hillcoat, an accountant, and 44 year old Caroline Bee, a civil servant, have confirmed that they will be pursuing a medical negligence claim against Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Representing Ryleigh’s parents Diane Rostron, medical negligence solicitor, said: “Today’s finding is deeply upsetting for Ryleigh’s parents Andrew and Caroline.

“Ryleigh was still significantly unwell when she was discharged from hospital displaying unambiguous symptoms of rhabdomyolysis. This is a potentially fatal condition if it is not treated appropriately, but it is treatable with a high chance of survival according to our independent medical experts.

Ryleigh Hillcoat Bee died from a rare illness which was not diagnosed until after her death | Third party

The hospital was given clear advice from colleagues in Leeds during Ryleigh’s admission in August 2021 to seek specialist advice from a neuromuscular specialist. “Had they done so, identifying rhabdomyolysis, and advice on how to treat a flare up, would have followed. The hospital would and should have then provided this information to Ryleigh’s parents while the root cause of Ryleigh’s condition was being investigated.

“Ryleigh died on 8th November 2021 just three months after being discharged at the very hospital where she was born a little over three years earlier.

“Instead of being advised that Ryleigh was suffering from rhabdomyolysis and providing her parents with guidance on how to manage this safely, my clients were instead told that Ryleigh would recover as quickly as she became unwell. We believe that Ryleigh’s death could have been prevented and have been instructed to pursue a medical negligence claim.”

Ryleigh was discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital with profoundly weakened limbs and was unable to walk. She did not regain her mobility until 11 days later.

Ryleigh’s parents Andrew Hillcoat and Caroline Bee, said: “We are very upset at the loss of our little girl. We had to fight for a full inquest into her death and it has been a long and traumatising journey. We are devastated about the coroner’s finding despite robust evidence that Ryleigh’s rhabdomyolysis flare up in August 2021 could and should have been effectively managed.

