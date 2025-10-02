Tina Malone has called on more support for veterans with PTSD after the tragic death of her husband Paul.

The former Brookside and Shameless actress appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning (October 2) to spearhead a public campaign. It came after she revealed that her husband Paul, who had served in the armed forces in for ten years, took his own life in March 2024 as a result of dealing with PTSD.

Tina, 62, said: “He tried to take his live twice in 2023, but I caught him. I won’t go into detail. And it was horrendous the last two or three years, dealing with it all. But trying to prove undiagnosed PTSD is very, very difficult because obviously there is compensation issues and what have you.”

She added that there was an obvious “lack of protocol for veterans”, saying: “One of the soldiers I spoke to in Paul’s regiment, Cheshire’s 22nd regiment, actually said to me: ‘The Army are incredible at making you a soldier. They just can’t make you into a civilian.’ There’s no transition.”

During his time in the armed forces, Paul served in tours of Iraq, Afghanistan, Falklands, Belize and Northern Ireland. But Tina, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter Flame in 2013, explained that a lack of support left him and the family in a desperate situation towards the end of his life.

She said: “Paul had issues in the last six months particularly of his life, to the point where some services I used, I said ‘you can’t let him come home with me with a 10-year-old, he’s saying what he’s going to do’. It was stressful, it was distressing.”

Tina explained that after endlessly writing to Armed Forces Secretary Alistair Carns, as well as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Prince Harry, she arranged a meeting with the minister after reaching out publicly on X (formerly Twitter). She was also supported by Colin Eastaway, a former paratrooper who founded The Block Foundation which helps to support veterans and their families who was also on the GMB couch alongside her.

Tina said: “[Carns] was lovely, he was sincere, he was earnest but making changes in 2018 and 2019 that aren’t enough literally have done nothing for the men who served in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

“I can get a documentary about being fat and going thin or about being pregnant at 50, but I can’t get a documentary about the situation with 4.8 vets taking their own lives every week in the UK.”

Tina revealed the cause of Paul’s death as suicide in an interview with The Mirror two months after her husband passed away. She said at the time: “I’ll never get over it. I miss him so badly and I love him so much. One thing I know… he’s in a better place than here.”

She added: “When he got drunk he’d ramble about the army and I’d tell him, ‘You have depression, you have emotional issues because of what you’ve seen’. But he’d sweep it away. He’d say, ‘How will I get a job if I have that?’ He admitted it in the end but by then things had gone too far.

“This is a man who served his country. The only way I can get through is by fighting for change, addressing the issues facing veterans and soldiers, trying to help others.”

If you have been affected by any of the topics mentioned in this story you can contact organisations for help:

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.

If you are an army veteran struggling with mental health or PTSD-related issues, you can contact Combat Stress on the charity’s 24/7 helpline by phoning 0800 138 1619. You can also text the service at 07537 173 683, or get in touch via email at [email protected].