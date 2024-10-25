Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tommy Robinson is due to miss a march he planned himself after he was charged and remanded into custody after failing to provide police with his mobile phone pin.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, attended Folkstone Police Station on Friday afternoon (October 25). Yaxley-Lennon was charged with with failing to provide his mobile phone pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Yaxley-Lennon said that he objected to the police request for his mobile phone pin due to their being privileged information on the device relating to an ongoing High Court case.

Kent Police said Robinson was separately charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act, and he was bailed in relation to that matter, after a warrant for his arrest became active this month. It follows his arrest in July at a port in Kent where he was accused of “frustration” of police counter-terrorism powers.

Tommy Robinson. Picture: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire | PA

He is set to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday (October 28) on allegations that he breach a High Court order which barred him from repeating libellous allegations about a Syrian refugee who had successfully sued him previously. A screening of a film titled ‘Silenced’, which was shown at a central London protest in July and is also pinned to the top of his X (formerly Twitter) account, is just one of six actions which are alleged to have broken the High Court order.

It is believed that Yaxley-lennon will be held in custody at Folkstone Police Station until his hearing on Monday, meaning that he will no longer attend a protest hosted by the controversial figure. The London demonstration is expected to be met with a counter-protest from Stand Up To Racism.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading the policing operation, said: “We are well prepared for what is set to be a busy day in the centre of London. Our role is to ensure that those attending the various events can do so safely and that they can exercise their right to lawful protest.

“We will have significant resources in place to respond to any incidents, to deal decisively with any offences, and to keep disruption to other members of the public and businesses to a minimum. We know that when groups with opposing views come together it can lead to conflict and disorder, and a key part of our role is ensuring that does not happen.

“We have used Public Order Act conditions to ensure that those involved stick to routes and assembly areas that are sufficiently far apart. Officers will be monitoring closely to ensure that conditions are adhered to.”