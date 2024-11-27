Three people have been injured after a car crashed into a hospital building in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two people were trapped under a car in the hospital car park after colliding with a temporary building at Torbay Hospital in Torquay, at around 10.50am. The hospital, however, remains open.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 10.50am on Wednesday 27 November following reports of a collision involving a car and a temporary building at Torbay Hospital. Fire and ambulance services were both also called. Three people have been injured. The incident is ongoing but the hospital remains open."

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust confirmed emergency services are on site following the incident. It said: "There has been a road traffic incident at Torbay Hospital. Emergency services are on site.

"The entrance to the site at Caldwell Lane is temporarily closed and a number of traffic diversions are in place to support emergency services to manage the incident. At least one car park is closed. Our traffic officers are onsite to direct people to alternative parking.

“People who are due to attend appointments onsite today are encouraged to use public transport wherever possible and to allow extra time for their journey. Please can we ask people not to speculate on social media or to post picture - our priority is the privacy and the safety of everyone involved."