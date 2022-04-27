The name of the MP accused of watching the video while sitting beside a female minister in the House of Commons has been passed to the chief whip

A Tory MP has been accused of watching porn while sitting beside a female minister in the House of Commons.

The newest claim comes after it was revealed that 56 MPs have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Tory MPs raised the issue while at a regular meeting of colleagues on Tuesday evening.

It has been accused that there is a culture of sexism and misogyny in the parliament, after an unamed Tory source spoke to the Mail on Sunday for a story comparing deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct for crossing her legs while in the House of Commons.

What has been accused?

It has been accused that the Tory MP watched the inappropriate video on his mobile phone while sitting in the chamber, with more than one witness coroborating the allegations.

The claim has been corroborated by another MP who also witnessed the event.

The identity of the politican in question has not been released publically, but the name has been passed onto Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, who has now launched an investigation.

MPs spoke about the situation while at the Tuesday evening meeting between Tory colleagues, where it was also reported that 56 MPs have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievences Scheme for sexual misconduct.

It is believed that among those included in the group who have been referred are three Cabinet ministers.

What has the Conservatives said about the situation?

A Conservative whips office spokeswoman confirmed that Mr Heaton-Harris has launched an investigation into the claims are underway.

She said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter.

“This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

The claims were raised during a regular meeting of Conservative MPs wich was held on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that such behaviour is “intolerable” and added that any MP found to have taken part in such behaviour would be facing dismissal from their role.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “You will have heard the PM address this explicitly in Parliament today and over the last few days, saying there is absolutely no place for such behaviour and this cannot be tolerated in any workplace.”

However, Mr Johnson has insisted that there is not a culture of sexism or misogyny within the party.

What else has been said about the situation?

The Labour party has criticised the situation, with leader Keir Starmer adding that it should be a “sackable offence” if an MP is found to have watched pornography inside the chamber.

Shadow busines secretary Jonathan Reynolds echoed Mr Starmer’s words, saying: “I’ve seen these revelations this morning. I’m appalled.

“Any workplace, I believe you’d face a significant sanction from behaving that way if that was what your workplace was and that was your job.