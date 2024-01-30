Train strikes: rail workers announce new action as drivers begin rolling walkouts bringing services to a halt
Some Aslef members are already out on strike - now London Overground workers announce their intention to take action
Train strikes are in full force once again in the UK, with further action announced by London Overground workers.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed that London Overground workers will take industrial action in a dispute separate to the nationwide drivers' strike. More than 300 members in the security, station, revenue and control departments are expected to take part in the 48-hour walkout, which will take place over February 19 and March 4.
It comes as RMT says Arriva Rail London, which has the contract on the London Overground, offered a below-inflation wage deal. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground workers do an important job delivering services for Transport for London and supporting passengers on journeys throughout London.
“Our members are furious that they have been given a below inflation pay offer and want to see an improvement that represents the value they bring to the company. If this dispute cannot be resolved then RMT is more than prepared for a sustained period of industrial action to get London Overground workers the pay rise they deserve.”
The announcement was made on the first day of a nine-day walkout organised by drivers across the country. Aslef members at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink and South Western Railway all began the action today (January 30), while rolling strikes will take place over the next few days.
Northern Trains and TransPennine Express will be walking out on Wednesday, while drivers at LNER, Greater Anglia and C2C will join the action on Friday. Drivers at West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway will take part on Saturday, while the remaining operators - Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern - will see driver walk out on Monday.
