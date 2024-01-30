Aslef members are currently taking action, while further strikes have been announced. (Credit: Getty Images)

Train strikes are in full force once again in the UK, with further action announced by London Overground workers.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed that London Overground workers will take industrial action in a dispute separate to the nationwide drivers' strike. More than 300 members in the security, station, revenue and control departments are expected to take part in the 48-hour walkout, which will take place over February 19 and March 4.

It comes as RMT says Arriva Rail London, which has the contract on the London Overground, offered a below-inflation wage deal. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground workers do an important job delivering services for Transport for London and supporting passengers on journeys throughout London.

“Our members are furious that they have been given a below inflation pay offer and want to see an improvement that represents the value they bring to the company. If this dispute cannot be resolved then RMT is more than prepared for a sustained period of industrial action to get London Overground workers the pay rise they deserve.”