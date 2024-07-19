Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A global mass IT outage is hitting transport, banks and broadcaster this morning, with the outage grounding systems to a halt.

Reports began pouring in for a number of services on crowd-sourced outage tracker DownDetector.co.uk from around 6.40am on Friday morning (July 19). This included outages with Microsoft, Ryanair, Sky and Visa, the latter of which has impacted card payments across the world.

Train operators in the UK, including the country’s largest firm, have said that commuters should expect disruption as the mass IT outage hits services. All four of Govia Thameslink Railway’s brands - Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern – posted on social media: “We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network.

“Our IT teams are actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem. We are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

“Additionally, other key systems, including our real-time customer information platforms, are also affected. We will provide additional updates when we can. In the meantime, please regularly check your journey before you travel.”

Airports across the globe have also noted disruption for travellers, with flights grounded as a result. An “incident” has been reported at all Spanish airports, while Berlin Airport has noted delays to check-ins.

Sky News/PA Wire

In the UK, Sky News has been knocked off air. David Rhodes, Sky News Group executive chairman, confirmed that the broadcaster has not been able to broadcast live this morning. It appears that the majority of the outages appear to be impacting Windows PCs, with reports coming from the UK, India, Australia, the US and New Zealand.

More to follow.