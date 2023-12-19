The government's transgender guidance for schools will be subjected to a consultation period of parents and teachers

Teachers in England will not need to call pupils by their chosen pronouns under the government's new transgender guidance for school. (Credit: Getty Images)

New guidance around transgender pupils in schools has been released by the government, with teachers told that they can refuse requests to use a pupil's chosen pronouns.

The new guidance includes various pieces of advice, including the protection of single-sex spaces for children, the inclusion of parents in all decision regarding their children and teachers being able to refuse to accept 'social transitioning'. The guidance refers to 'social transitioning' as including request to change names, pronouns and uniform options.

The guidance was released after a delay, which came after the government said it needed more time to meet the "high expectations" of parents and teachers. It was originally due to be released in summer.

Parent and teachers will now take part in a consultation period lasting 12 weeks. Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan said: "This guidance puts the best interests of all children first, removing any confusion about the protections that must be in place for biological sex and single-sex spaces, and making clear that safety and safeguarding for all children must always be schools' primary concern.

"Parents' views must also be at the heart of all decisions made about their children - and nowhere is that more important than with decisions that can have significant effects on a child's life for years to come."