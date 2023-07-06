London Underground staff will strike later this month as the RMT union says job cuts will hit departments across the operation

Strikes are set to hit the London Underground once again as the RMT union confirmed that workers will take action in late July. (Credit: Getty Images)

The RMT Union has confirmed that London Underground workers are due to strike later this month amid an ongoing dispute with bosses over jobs, conditions and pensions.

Union members will take industrial action on 23 July to 28 July. However, the RMT said that there will be no action on Monday 24 July.

The latest round of industrial action comes as the union said hundreds of jobs are set to be axed. According to the RMT, staffing in Tube stations and maintenance departments are set to be affected.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is. Plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut 600 jobs and attack our members’ pensions are simply unacceptable.

“We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut. However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory Government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure.”

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on this range of issues that we have been attempting to discuss with them openly and co-operatively.

“We are urging the union to reconsider and engage with us to discuss the issues and seek a resolution. There are no current proposals to change pension arrangements and, although we are discussing with union colleagues a range of proposals to improve how London Underground operates, no employee will lose their job or be asked to work additional hours.

“We are trying to create a fairer, more efficient London Underground that works for our staff and for London. All stations would remain well staffed at all times and we believe that our proposals would give an even better and more reliable service to our customers both in terms of our stations and our train services.”