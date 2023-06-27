RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union will “vigorously oppose” the move which will sacrifice “thousands of jobs” and affect “disabled and vulnerable passengers”

Plans to shut down almost 1,000 railway ticket offices could go ahead in weeks under government proposals to “modernise” the industry.

According to rail sources quoted by campaign group the Association of British Commuters, an announcement of public consultations - which is the first stage in the formal process - will come in early July.

Ministers have not yet laid out the full plans due to concerns over backlash from their own MPs as well as railway passengers across the country and unions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union “will vigorously oppose any moves to close ticket offices” and would “bring into effect the full industrial force of the union to stop any plans”.

He said: “We will not meekly sit by and allow thousands of jobs to be sacrificed or see disabled and vulnerable passengers left unable to use the railways as a result.”

Railway ticket offices to close ‘in weeks’ to ‘modernise’ industry. (Photo: Getty Images)

The industry argues that since only about one in eight tickets are now bought at a ticket office, the public would benefit from staff being moved from offices to other roles, such as on station concourses.

The Department for Transport did not comment on when ticket offices will be closed while the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said railway staff would be informed before any public announcement.

According to the Guardian , a government source said Mr Lynch was “trying to scaremonger” and it has been “made no secret about the fact that the railways need to reform in order to survive, but this should be in a way that works for passengers.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said “any changes would be subject to employee and public consultations” and “staff always remain front of mind” so they will be the first to know.

It comes after the RMT and the train drivers’ union Aslef both announced industrial action in July that is set to hit more than a dozen train operators based in England.

The RMT, which began striking on 21 June 2022, has called three more days of walk-outs in July on Thursday 20, Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions.

The strikes will see 20,000 workers walk out and are aimed at train firms contracted by the Department for Transport, including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Great Western Railway.

Mr Lynch has described the latest pay offer from the train operators as “substandard” and said the strikes in July “will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry.”

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “We don’t want to inconvenience the public. We just want to see our members paid fairly during a cost of living crisis when inflation is running at above 10% and to not see our terms and conditions taken away. It’s time for the government and the companies to think again and look for a resolution.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said more strikes are “totally unnecessary” as “we remain open to talks and we have said repeatedly that we want to give our people a pay rise.”