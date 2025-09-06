London Underground services will practically grind to a halt when tube strikes begin this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As has been widely reported, the Rail, Maritime And Transport union (RMT) are holding a five-day walkout due to an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

On Sunday, September 7, the strikes will start at 6pm and continue on until Thursday, September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RMT has voiced its concerns about “fatigue management” for London Underground staff, claiming that early and late shifts are having an impact on its members’ health.

General secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

“They are not after a king's ransom, but fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing- all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by London Underground management.

“Coupled with the fact there are outstanding issues around staff travel arrangements, an atmosphere of distrust has been created, where our members feel like no-one is listening to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music events in London have already been cancelled by the strike action, with both Coldplay and Post Malone postponing their concerts - which were due to be held next week at Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Stadium respectively.

Here is the full list of strike dates, and which tube lines are affected:

Sunday, September 7: Disruption across entire Underground network, with services finishing early (6pm). DLR running as normal

Monday, September 8: Little to no service on all Underground routes, except the Elizabeth line. No service before 6am or after 6pm. DLR running, but disruption expected at stations shared with tube lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, September 9: Little to no service on all Underground routes, except the Elizabeth line. No service before 6am or after 6pm. DLR also shut.

Wednesday, September 10: Little to no service on all Underground routes, except the Elizabeth line. No service before 6am or after 6pm. DLR running, but disruption expected at stations shared with tube lines.

Thursday, September 11: Little to no service on all Underground routes, except the Elizabeth line. No service before 6am or after 6pm. DLR also shut.

How can I get around London during the tube strikes?

Transport for London (TfL) is urging locals and commuters to use their app to find their way around London during the tube strikes. It is still possible to navigate through the capital city, but could take significantly longer to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Overground and tram network will still be running as normal, and the buses will be operating a full service - although they will be tremendously busy during the coming days.

Alternative options include using the Santander, Lime and Forest bikes, as well as the electric scooters scattered around the city.