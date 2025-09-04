London is about to be brought to a standstill as Tube strikes are due to start this week.

London Underground workers will stage strikes over a dispute around pay and conditions, the RMT union has announced. In a separate dispute over pay and conditions, workers on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will also be striking over the same period.

The union said there are a host of reasons for the strike action being decided, ranging from pay issues, “extreme shift patterns” and going back on their word in previous discussions over these issues. TfL warns there will be disruption across the Tube network.

It says there will be limited service on September 7th, and to complete your journey by 6pm. Between September 8th-11th, TfL says there will be no service before 8am, and then little to no service through the day, with journeys again advised to be completed by 6pm.

DLR services will not run at all between September 9th-11th. There will be a full DLR service on other days, but stations shared with Tube services may be impacted. There are no strikes on the Elizabeth line, but there will be some disruption between Whitechapel and Bond Street, and again there may be disruption at stations shared with Tube services.

London Overground, trams and buses will be running but services are likely to be very busy and TfL warns: “Some services may be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination at times.”

Talks have been held between Transport for London and the RMT union in a bid to avert the looming Tube strikes. However, as of yet they have come to no avail in preventing the action from happening.