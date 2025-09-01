In August, the RMT union announced a strike which they said was over pay, hours, shift management and fatigue.

From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected. Any services that do run between Monday 8 and Friday 12 September will start later than usual with no service before 08:00

On Tuesday 8 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR. Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy.

The Elizabeth Line is not involved in the strike so passengers will still be able to use this service. However, trains will not stop at stations between Whitechapel and Bond Street at these times: Monday 8 and Wednesday 10: before 07:30 and after 22:30 and Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11: before 08:00.

The Thameslink service is also not involved in the Tube strike next week.

On its website it says: “There is currently no planned industrial action on Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink or Great Northern. If further action is announced, we will provide details on this page once they are known.”

The action would impact every Underground line, but not the Elizabeth line, nor the London Overground. This is because staff here are not part of the same union. The union cited fatigue and "extreme" shift patterns as key reasons for the strikes, along with claims Transport for London has refused to engage seriously with pay demands.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points. We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4% pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously.

“We welcome further engagement with our unions about fatigue and rostering across London Underground, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable. Given the improvements we have recently put in place in response to concerns raised by our unions, we urge the RMT to put our fair, affordable pay offer to their members and to continue to engage with us rather than threaten strike action, which will only disrupt Londoners.”