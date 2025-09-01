Tube strikes are threatening to cancel Post Malone’s London concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The US rapper and singer’s concert is due to take place on 7 and 8 September - at the same time as London Tube strikes will be taking place. From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected.

The Tube strike has already forced Coldplay to cancel two of its London shows. The band said to avoid cancelling the gigs altogether, the Sunday, 7 September show will move to Saturday, 6 and the Monday, 8 September show will move to Friday, 12.

In a statement on their website, the band said it was "impossible" to get 82,000 fans to and from Wembley Stadium without London Underground services. "Therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of 7th and 8th September," they added.

Now Post Malone fans are worrying that his concert will also be cancelled and rescheduled. One user wrote on X: “@TicketmasterUK is there any update on if the @PostMalone concert is going ahead amid all the tube strikes next week??”.

Ticketmaster responded saying: “Hi, if any changes are made to this event, all ticket holders will be contacted via email. Thanks.“

Currently the concert is still going ahead. Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally during the Tube strikes but they are expected to be extremely busy.