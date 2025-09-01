London is set to face a week of significant delays and cancellations impacting commuters, theatre-goers, and international visitors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Sunday 7 to Thursday 11 September 2025, Tube services will be severely disrupted, with little to no service expected. Any services that do run between Monday 8 and Friday 12 September will start later than usual with no service before 08:00

On Tuesday 8 and Thursday 11 September 2025, there will also be no service on the DLR. Other TfL services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and trams, will be running normally but are likely to be extremely busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blacklane is a premium chauffeur service offering reliability and comfort across London and the UK helping executives and travellers make the most of their time - whether that means staying productive on the go, arriving at an event stress-free, or ensuring seamless airport connections. With the option to book cars by-the-hour, Blacklane also guarantees reliable transport throughout the whole day, regardless of disruption.

London is set to face a week of significant delays and cancellations impacting commuters, theatre-goers, and international visitors. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

James Dow, Blacklane UK’s General Manager, has shared some tips on how to navigate your way through London during the strikes. He said: “London is a global hub for business, travel, hospitality and culture and these important economies don’t stop for strikes.

“Blacklane is committed to keeping busy Londoners on track this back-to-work season. Our by-the-hour, on-demand and airport services provide the most stylish and comfortable way to navigate the city efficiently at all times.”

To navigate the Tube strike, Blacklane recommends:

Plan ahead: if possible, book chauffeur journeys ahead of time for the full range of vehicle choices on the Blacklane app or at Blacklane.com. When things don’t go to plan, have the Blacklane app downloaded ready to secure a faster pick up with a chauffeur in central London in just a few taps

Enhance working time: allow extra time for journeys on strike days to manage added congestion and treat your Blacklane as an office extension. All Blacklane chauffeur driven cars have comfortable seating, with chauffeur partners who exercise complete discretion so confidential calls and meetings can go ahead on the move

Arrive in style: comfortable and stylish vehicles offering phone charging, sleek lighting and plenty of passenger room ensure social engagements can carry on seamlessly

Stay connected: download the Blacklane app to stay in touch with your chauffeur, amend your ride up to an hour before pick-up at no additional cost and plan all future journeys. Also schedule on-demand pick ups to have a chauffeur with you in 15 minutes throughout central London via the app