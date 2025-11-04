It’s rolled around again - today sees another chance for a EuroMillions player to become a multimillionair if the balls fall the right way.

How big is the EuroMillions prize?

The EuroMillions draw has a prize of £74m tonight.

The jackpot has been steadily rising after a UK player won £25m on October 11. That’s huge money, but still dwarfed by the £210m won on August 19 by a French player - and that enormo-win came after a £208m jackpot was scooped by an Irish family syndicate in June.

What happens if the EuroMillions draw is not won?

If the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. If there are no winners tonight, the jackpot will increase again for Friday’s draw.

When is tonight’s EuroMillions draw?

The EuroMillions draw takes place at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.

Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.

What were Friday’s winning EuroMillions numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Friday were 05, 14, 38, 43 and 45 and the Lucky Star numbers were 07 and 11.

Nobody matched five numbers, with the top prizes awarded being for four numbers and two Lucky Stars - 20 people won £929.90 each for that. Some 261 players matched four numbers and one Lucky Star and bagged £99.70 each.