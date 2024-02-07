Two arrested following 'unexplained' death of six-month-old baby boy

A man and a woman have both been arrested and bailed on "strict conditions" following the "unexplained" death of a six-month-old baby boy at a flat in the West Midlands.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a six-month-baby-boy who was found in a flat in Caldmore in the West Midlands on Monday, February 5. Two people, a 42-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were both arrested in connection to the baby's death and have been bailed with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

The exact cause of death of the child is yet to be determined, with West Midlands Police saying that a post-mortem will take place in due course. A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the unexplained death of a six-month-old baby boy who was found at a Walsall home on Monday 5 February after police were called to the address.