Two people died in a camper van after going to a cider festival in a national park.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics and police were called to the vehicle parked in Pound Lane, Burley, in the New Forest in Hampshire on Sunday where the two bodies were found.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said that they were a 38-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Blandford Forum, Dorset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Shortly after midday on Sunday October 12, our South Central Ambulance Service partners made us aware of the unexpected death of two people inside a parked camper van on Pound Lane, Burley. Officers attended the scene.

“A 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both from Blandford Forum, had been pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been notified and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for New Forest Cider told the Southern Daily Echo that the two people had attended its craft cider festival held during the weekend.

They said: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of two individuals who attended the New Forest Cider Festival this weekend. Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends at this very difficult time. The incident occurred in a private vehicle on Saturday night and was not connected to the event itself.

“The police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances, and we are co-operating fully with their inquiries.”