Two firefighters and member of public killed at former RAF base in Bicester named

The three people, including two firefighters, who died in a fire in Bicester on Wednesday night, have been formally named.

Thames Valley Police said the firefighters who were killed while responding to the incident have been identified as Jennie Logan, aged 30, of Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Martyn Sadley, 38, who served with both Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and the London Fire Brigade.

The third victim, a member of the public, has been named David Chester, 57, from Bicester. Two other firefighters were injured during the incident and are currently being treated in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the heritage area of Bicester Motion on Buckingham Road at 6.58pm on May 15, where a significant fire had broken out. A major incident was declared following the fire, and police have since launched an unexplained death investigation, led by their Major Crime Team. Thames Valley Police confirmed this is not currently a criminal investigation, but they will “follow the evidence as our enquiries continue.”

Three people tragically died in the blaze | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said: “This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with the families, friends and colleagues of Jennie Logan of the Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, Martyn Sadler of the London Fire Brigade, and member of the public, David Chester, who have died in this incident.”

The fire and rescue service remains at the scene, continuing to damp down the area. Police said investigators will begin a full examination of the site once it is declared safe.

All three families are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. Thames Valley Police said officers will remain at the scene for several days to ensure public safety.