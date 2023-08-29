Two men hospitalised after spate of stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been hospitalised after a spate of stabbing incidents as the Notting Hill Carnival came to a close.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 29-year-old man remains in a critical condition following a stabbing in Warfield Road, just off Harrow Road, shortly after 9pm on Monday. A 19-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove shortly before 8pm.

Police said six other men, aged 18, 19, 20, 25, 28 and 40, sustained non-life threatening injuries in separate stabbing incidents throughout the evening. There were 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival, with 165 arrests on Monday for a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, assaults on police officers, possession of drugs and sexual offences.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who oversaw the policing operation at the event, said: “It is regrettable that for a second year in a row, Monday night at Carnival has been marred by serious violence. Nobody disputes the significance of Carnival on London’s cultural calendar and the overwhelming majority of those who came will have had a positive experience. However, we cannot overlook the stabbings, sexual assaults and attacks on police officers that we have seen.

"As we do following any major operation, we will be reviewing the events of the past two days and giving thorough consideration to what may need to change in future years. It is important to recognise the positives that we can take away from the event. I am pleased that by working in close partnership with the event organisers and the stewarding teams, we were able to closely monitor crowd density and intervene in an effective way to prevent any incidents of crushing at peak times.

“I would like to thank all the officers who have worked so hard over the weekend to keep people safe. Carnival is a challenging policing environment. Officers were asked to be vigilant and alert but to be approachable, respectful and sensitive at the same time. They did all of that and more and they deserve our recognition and our thanks.”

It is expected more than two million people took to the streets of west London by the end of the bank holiday as the carnival, Europe’s biggest street party, celebrated two landmark anniversaries. The introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.