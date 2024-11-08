Two people found dead as emergency services attend house fire in Coventry

Two people have died following a house fire in Coventry.

West Midlands Police confirmed that emergency serviced were called to the scene on The Coppice at around 4.50am in the early hours of Friday morning. The bodies of two people were found at the scene.

The force said in an update: “We’re investigating after the deaths of two people whose bodies were found following a house fire in Coventry today. We were called to an address on The Coppice in Coventry at around 4.50am.

“Sadly, two people were confirmed dead at the scene and we are now working to identify them. Our officers are liaising closely with West Midlands Fire Service, who are working to identify the cause of the fire.”

Officers have urged anyone with any information to contact the force. Anyone can get in touch with police via 101 or the Live Chat on the West Midland Police website, quoting log 385. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.