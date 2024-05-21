Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in court after being accused of racially abusing former England international rugby player Ugo Monye.

Angus Beukes has been summoned to appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on July 24, where he faces a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, according to Devon and Cornwall Police. The charge related to an incident at Sandy park stadium in Exeter which took place last November following the Exeter Chiefs Gallagher Premiership win against Gloucester.

At the time, the Chiefs apologised to former Harlequins player Monye, who now offers his expertise in the sport as a pundit, after the alleged incident was caught on CCTV. The team also confirmed that the CCTV footage had been passed onto police.

A Devon and Cornwall spokeswoman said: “Angus Beukes, aged 31, has been summonsed to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on July 24 2024 where he will be charged with racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing.