Stuart Hogg will appear in court facing multiple charges

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg is due to appear in court on Tuesday to face multiple charges, including stalking and abusive behaviour. According to The Times, the 31-year-old is accused of ‘engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear and alarm’.

Hogg, who retired from rugby union last year ahead of the 2023 World Cup, has been charged under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act following allegations that he ‘engaged in behaviour that was abusive to his wife’ and the mother of his four children, Gillian, from whom he is separated.

Hogg was arrested on Sunday, February 25th after police were called out to his former partner’s home in Hawick, Roxburghshire following ‘reports of a disturbance’. He will face an additional third charge at Jedburgh sheriff court of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Last month, the former full-back turned pundit released a statement on social media titled ‘It’s been tough’. In his post, Hogg shed light on his time in rehabilitation and stated that online abuse he has received has impacted him ‘significantly’.

“I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think. I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy,” he wrote.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do.”

