Ex-Scotland Rugby captain opens up on stint in rehab

Former Scotland Rugby captain Stuart Hogg has opened up on the online abuse he has suffered throughout his career and the resulting treatment he received whilst in rehab.

He spoke on how he was ‘not able’ to deal with the abuse hurled at him and that it has ‘impacted him significantly’. He went on to state that ‘online abuse is not ok’. Back in February, Hogg was arrested outside the house of his estranged wife, Gillian, and was charged with ‘acting in a threatening or abusive manner’.

During his active playing career, Hogg turned out for the Glasgow Warriors and the Exeter Chiefs. He also made 100 appearances on the international stage for Scotland, picking up 171 points for his country, making him Scotland’s all -time highest try scorer. Additionally, he also played for the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Hogg posted: “I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think. I’ve been so concerned about what people thought of me, how I was coming across, the impact I would have on them and how I would survive the day. I lived every moment in my head and it wasn’t healthy.

“Spending time at a rehabilitation centre allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It’s not been easy but it was the right thing to do. Taking accountability was the first step in the right direction. I accept I have made mistakes and understand why l acted as I did.