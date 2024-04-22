Welsh rugby legend Barry John died back on February 4. Since then, it has transpired that he left behind £134,000 in his will at the time of his death. Each of John’s eleven grandchildren has been bestowed an amount of £100, while the rest of his sizeable estate will be divided amongst his children - Kate O’Cock, Lucy Powell, Anna Graham, and David John.

He led a spectacular playing career, despite retiring at the relatively early age of 27 in 1972, just ten years after his club debut. A natural fly-half, John played for Cefneithin, Llanelli, Cardiff and Barbarian RFC over the course of his playing years.

He also made 25 appearances on the international stage for Wales, scoring 90 points for his country in total. Additionally, he also turned out on five occasions for the British Lions, for whom he registered 30 points. He was described by fellow Welsh rugby icon JPR Williams as the ‘the greatest player I played with’.

On John’s passing, a statement on Cardiff Rugby’s official website reads: “He was an icon in Blue and Black and was suitably crowned “The King” for his excellence on the international stage. At the age of 79, the Cardiff, Wales and British & Irish Lions great Barry John has sadly passed away.

“During an illustrious career, in which he spent six years at Cardiff Arms Park, John mesmerised the rugby world and and earned a celebrity status. An illusive runner who could beat defenders with a nonchalant ease, a master tactician and a precision kicker, John simply had it all. He was a rugby genius compared to his footballing contemporary George Best.