The price of a UK passport is set to rise for the second time in 14 months. The cost of a new or renewed document will now set brits back £88.50, up from £82.50, from midnight on Thursday (April 11). It comes after a previous 9% rise in February 2023. The Home Office has said that it does not profit from of the cost of passports, with the money being put towards improving the service.

The change means that those looking to buy a brand new document or renew their old passport could be looking at paying up to £100 if they wish to do so by post. The price of child’s passport has also increased from £53.50 to £57.50. It comes ahead of the busy summer travel season, with those looking to renew or buy a new passport advised to beat the rush and take advantage of the lower price.

Consumer service Which? urged people who are waiting to buy their passport to do so before the price hike is introduced at midnight, adding that the increased cost may come as a shock to some. Guy Hobbs, a travel expert at the group, said: “While these latest price rises may well reflect rising production or processing costs, the UK passport is now among the priciest in Europe – and travellers due to renew will likely be shocked by how much these little blue books now cost. Travellers should also be aware that from mid-2025 they will need to pay for an Etias [The European Travel Information and Authorisation System] to enter Europe.”