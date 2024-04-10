'New import checks could put seed companies out of business'

Paolo Arrigo, managing director of Seeds of Italy, imports the historic Italian Franchi seed brand to the UK, which has been in the same family for seven generations. He sells endangered, regional and heritage seed varieties to wholesalers, garden centres and the Royal Horticultural Society.

He told NationalWorld that importing had become much harder following Brexit, and that the new checks would add even more red tape. “I had one shipment early on with Brexit that was returned because it was written in blue ink and not black,” he said. “There's lots of inconsistencies, different interpretations of the same rules from different health inspectors, different hauliers, different shippers.”

Arrigo will now have to arrange a phytosanitary certificate and plant passport for each variety: “Have you ever applied for a passport? I have to do that every order … you can imagine how long that takes. All of these extra things, delays, cost money.”

He explained that the new import checks could put some seed companies out of business, saying they would have a disproportionate effect on SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). In April, the government is bringing in a charge as medium-risk products will undergo documentary, identity and physical checks at the border.

Arrigo is concerned that his orders of seed varieties from different artisan producers will be slapped with multiple fees. “Who's this penalising? Small business,” he said exasperatedly. “This is on top of all the other things we've got to do. There’s gonna be less choice, there's gonna be higher prices - this is not rocket science.”