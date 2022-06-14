The list includes journalists from the BBC, ITV and The Guardian as well as other media outlets

Russia has banned dozens of journalists and media figures including BBC director general Tim Davie and journalist Nick Robinson.

Russia has banned dozens of UK journalists, including the heads of the BBC, Times and Guardian, from entering the country.

A statement published by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said those included on the 29-strong list were “involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information” about Russia and the war in Ukraine.

Another 20 figures who Moscow claim are linked to the defence industry were also sanctioned.

Who has been banned?

Among those on the list are BBC director-general Tim Davie, The Times’ editor John Witherow, The Guardian’s editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph Chris Evans, and BBC chairman Richard Sharp.

BBC journalists Nick Robinson, Orla Guerin and Clive Myrie, who have all reported from the ground in Ukraine and its capital of Kyiv during the conflict, also feature, as do correspondents from ITV News and Channel 4 News.

Russia said the journalists and media representatives named had contributed towards “fuelling Russophobia in British society”.

What has been said?

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We will continue to report independently and fairly.”

While a spokesperson for The Guardian said this is a “disappointing move” by the Russian government and a “bad day for press freedom”.