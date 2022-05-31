European Union leaders have agreed to ban a majority of Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of new sanctions on Moscow.
The compromise was made at a two-day summit on helping Ukraine.
The new embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.
That decision was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board, with a consensus needed across the bloc.
EU Council President Charles Michel said the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia.
Ursula Von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, said the move will “effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year”.
Mr Michel said leaders also agreed to provide Ukraine with a €9 billion (£7.6 billion) tranche of assistance to support the war-torn country’s economy.
What other sanctions were introduced on Russia?
The EU agreed on a new package of sanctions, which also included:
- An asset freeze and travel ban on individuals
- Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, will be excluded from SWIFT, the major global system for financial transfers
- Three big Russian state-owned broadcasters will be prevented from distributing their content in the EU
“We want to stop Russia’s war machine,” Mr Michel said, lauding what he called a “remarkable achievement”.
Mr Michel said the new sanctions, which needed the support of all 27 member countries, will be legally endorsed by Wednesday.
