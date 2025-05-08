Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today (May 8) marks 80 years since victory was declared in Europe at the end of World War Two, with commemoration events taking place up and down the country.

VE Day is the annual remembrance event used to commemorate the end of war in Europe and remember those who gave their life in service during World War Two. This year, there is special emphasis on celebration events, with 2025 marking exactly eight decades since the end of the war.

Various events will be taking place throughout the country, with some having already taken place earlier this week. A military procession took place through London on Monday, May 5, with a special RAF flyover marking the historic event.

Today, on the day of the exact anniversary, more events will take place across the country. This includes a special commemoration service held at Westminster Abbey, and a live concert later this evening.

The 80th anniversary of VE Day will be marked on Thursday, May 8. | Getty Images

Is there a minute silence for VE Day today?

A national two-minute silence will take place on Thursday, May 8 to remember those who gave their life in service to achieve victory in Europe. The moment of reflection will take place at 12pm.

The UK Government said: “A two-minute national silence will be held on Thursday 8 May at 12 noon (UK time), to remember and thank those who fought for our freedom. The silence will be marked by all UK Government departments, which will also fly the Union Flag at full-mast. Other organisations are invited to follow suit if they wish.”

Who will be in attendance at VE Day Westminster Abbey service?

As previously mentioned, a special service will be held at Westminster Abbey as part of VE Day 80 celebrations. The beginning of the service will coincide with the two-minute silence, beginning at 12pm.

The service will be led by the Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, with the Choir of Westminster Abbey taking part in the event.

The service will be attended by senior royals, including Their Highnesses King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales. During the event, the King and Prince William will lay wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, before the King and Queen greet veterans in the congregation at the end of the service.

Queen Camilla will also lay flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial as part of the commemoration.

The Westminster Abbey service will be available to watch live for those at home. Coverage of the service begins at 10.45am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.