Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VE Day celebrations and memorials are taking place across the UK today and the country mark 80 years since victory was declared in Europe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, May 8 marks eight decades since the end of World War Two, with huge events taking places across the UK to mark the momentous occasion. There will be concerts, street parties and memorial services taking place.

One of the biggest events of the day will be the VE Day 80 memorial service at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by senior royals and prominent politicians. Here’s everything you need to know about the service:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does Westminster Abbey VE Day service take place?

The Westminster Abbey VE Day 80th Anniversary service will take place at 12pm on Thursday, May 8. The beginning of the service will coincide with a two-minute silence being held across the country.

Coverage of the event will be screened live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Live coverage will begin from 10.45am, with Sophie Raworth presenting the show live from St James’s Park in London. She will be joined by special guests, who will remember the sacrifice and experience of war 80 years ago.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be among those gathered at Westminster Abbey for the VE Day 80th Anniversary memorial service. | AFP via Getty Images

Who will be attending the Westminster Abbey VE Day service?

Senior royals including His Majesty King Charles and Her Majesty Queen Camilla are scheduled to attend the memorial service later today. They will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at the ceremony.

Other royal set to attend include the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Politicians are also scheduled to appear at the ceremony. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be in attendance, alongside other MPs and cabinet members. The crowd gathered at Westminster Abbey will also include veterans.