'Vile': Charity shop Preloved in Skipton under fire for displaying golliwog doll in window for sale
Shoppers said they first spotted the doll on Wednesday (April 10) but it was removed from the window on Friday (April 12). However it is still understood to be for sale for £4.50 inside the shop which raises money from Cancer Support Yorkshire.
A local said she was “tempted to buy it just to remove it”. Anne, 64 added: “I don't think they [the shop owners] understood the concept of it. I think I might go back and buy it just to stop it being displayed.” The retired said when a friend who first spotted the doll spoke to shop staff about it - they said they would not be removing it. She said: “They were laughing about it and were happy for her to take photos. It’s disgusting, vile, and sickening. Especially as this is a very white area - it’s very strange.”
A staff member reportedly said she didn't feel the doll was racist, and had sold "African" items before. She said it was a "collectible" item and confirmed it was still for sale in the shop, but was no longer in the window, to avoid upsetting people.
In February last year, police removed a collection of golly dolls from a pub in Essex following a hate crime allegation. The dolls, based on 18th century minstrels, are widely considered to be racist caricatures. A month later the pub – called the White Hart Inn - closed its doors for good.
