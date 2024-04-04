Young Wrexham fan handed three-year football banning order for ‘racist’ abuse
Supporter Daniel Thomas Monk, 21, admitted to a racially aggravated public order offence at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The incident dates back to March 16 during Wrexham’s clash with Tranmere Rovers at the SToK Racecourse. The court heard that Daniel Thomas Monk had approached Tranmere fans being escorted towards the stadium and shouted “dirty Scouse b*****ds.” Then returning later with a larger group to shout “dirty English b*****ds.”
The incidents were caught on police body cameras, and he was arrested at the scene. The “racial slur”, per the court’s definition, earned Monk a three-year ban from all football matches as well as a hefty £768 fine.
Alex McKenzie, who defended him in court, said Monk was “genuinely very sorry” for his “out of character” behaviour but claimed similar insults were hurled both by Monk’s wider group and towards them by rival fans.
Wrehxam lost the fixture 1-0 this time round, in a clash previously deemed ‘high risk’ by police after 30 hooligans were jailed following disorder at a game between the two clubs in 2003.
The side owned by Hollywood Duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have since won two of their last three games and remain in the hunt for automatic promotion, while Tranmere sit 17th in the table and look set for another season in the fourth tier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.