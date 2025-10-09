Customers of five water firms are facing higher than expected rises to their inflation-busting bills.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was called in to review Ofwat's determinations on what Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water, and Wessex Water could charge customers from 2025-30. The CMA's panel said on Thursday: "The group has provisionally decided to allow 21% - an additional £556m in revenue - of the total £2.7bn the five firms requested.

"This extra funding is expected to result in an average increase of 3% in bills for customers of the disputing companies, which is in addition to the 24% increase for customers of these companies expected as part of Ofwat's original determination." The decision showed that Wessex household and business customers faced the largest increase - on top of the rise agreed by Ofwat - of 5%, leaving their average annual bills at £622.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East and Southern customers will see rises of 4% and 3% respectively while Anglian and Northumbrian's are set to soak up the lowest percentage increase of just 1%. South East had sought the biggest increase - 18% on top of the 18% hike it had been granted over the five-year period.

Customers of five water firms are facing higher than expected rises to their inflation-busting bills. (Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire) | Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Anglian Water’s annual bills will be at £599, Northumbrian was given £495. South East Water was allowed 4% to £286. Southern Water was allowed only a 3% increase to £638.

The companies exercised their right to an appeal after Ofwat released its final determinations on what they could charge at the end of last year. They essentially argued that they could not meet their regulatory requirements under the controls amid a rush to bolster crucial infrastructure including storm drains, water pipelines and storage capacity.

Crisis-hit Thames Water was initially among them but it later withdrew its objection pending the outcome of ongoing efforts to secure its financial future through a change of ownership. Kirstin Baker, the chair of the group that decided on the appeals, said: “We’ve found that water companies’ requests for significant bill increases, on top of those allowed by Ofwat, are largely unjustified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the real pressure on household budgets and have worked to keep increases to a minimum, while still ensuring there is funding to deliver essential improvements at reasonable cost.” For affected households, the price increases will add to inflation on the cost of living. Mike Keil, the chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water, said “further increases will be very unwelcome”, and questioned whether the CMA should have allowed higher returns for investors.

He added: “There is a danger the customers of these companies will end up paying more, without seeing any additional improvements in return”.