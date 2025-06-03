A man who stalked a woman in Rushden by placing an Apple AirTag in her car to monitor her movements has been jailed for two and a half years.

Wayne Stead, 48, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, began harassing the woman after their relationship ended in late 2023. According to Northamptonshire Police, his behaviour escalated to repeated calls and messages, uninvited visits to her home, and threats to harm her.

The victim, whose name has not been released, eventually went to police in August 2024, telling officers she had fled her home and was staying in a hotel out of fear for her life.

Investigators discovered that Stead had placed a tracking device in her vehicle, intensifying the stalking campaign. He was subsequently charged with stalking involving serious alarm and distress.

Ahead of his scheduled trial, Stead pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on April 28. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order, barring him from contacting the woman or going near her home. An associated charge of burglary was dropped after prosecutors offered no evidence.

PC Rich Horsburgh of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit described the victim's ordeal as “nothing short of horrific.” He said: “Her bravery in coming forward, despite her very real fear that he would make good on his threats to harm her, is remarkable and she should be very proud that her courage has resulted in Stead admitting his guilt and receiving a custodial sentence.”

PC Horsburgh added: “No-one should have to change the way they live, or live in fear, because of the unacceptable behaviour of someone who claims to love them. Stead’s behaviour was not love, and I hope he continues to take responsibility for his actions and change for the better.

“Our team is committed to protecting anyone subjected to any form of domestic abuse, and I hope this case demonstrates how seriously we, and the courts, take it.”