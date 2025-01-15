Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A child rapist who sexually abuse multiple victims over more than a decade has been jailed for more than 20 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Traill, from Gravesend in Kent, was convicted of 21 separate offences, including targeting one victim during the 1990s and later exploiting two additional children. He also warned his victims no one would believe them if they reported the abuse.

Police were alerted in March 2022 and Traill was arrested. The 52-year-old of Stonebridge Road, Northfleet, however refused to comment during interviews and initially denied any wrongdoing at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traill eventually pleaded guilty shortly before a trial at Woolwich Crown Court, admitting charges including rape, attempted rape, sexual assaults and gross indecency. On December 19, Traill was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment.

Wayne Traill, from Gravesend in Kent, was convicted of 21 separate offences, including targeting one victim during the 1990s and later exploiting two additional children. He also warned his victims no one would believe them if they reported the abuse. | Kent Police

The judge said he had ‘groomed and abused’ his victims and described him as ‘a dangerous sexual offender’. Upon his eventual release from prison Traill will be the subject to an extended licence period of eight years. He will also remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Leading the investigation was Detective Constable Daniel Grant who said: “Traill repeatedly subjected his victims to depraved and sickening abuse, causing incalculable damage upon their young lives. He is a predatory child sex offender who used fear and intimidation to obtain sexual gratification, and whose deplorable actions will sadly have a lasting and profound impact on those he targeted.

“The fact justice has finally been served is largely down to the incredible courage and bravery of his victims and I’m grateful. Traill is at least now behind bars where he can cause no further harm to other young children.”